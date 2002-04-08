NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, has partnered with the National Dental Association (NDA) for the second year in a row to support dental students and professionals of color through the SmileDirectClub Scholarship.



As part of SmileDirectClub’s commitment to diversity, inclusion and increasing access to care, the SmileDirectClub Scholarship with the NDA provides financial assistance and reduces an economic barrier for students and professionals of color as they study dentistry and participate in the industry. According to the Health Policy Institute, the racial mix of the dentist workforce does not reflect the U.S. population with Black and Hispanic dentists significantly being underrepresented in the profession. Research has shown there is a correlation between the lack of dentists of color and inequality in dental care.

“As part of our mission to ensure each and every person has access to a smile that they love, SmileDirectClub is excited to once again partner with the NDA on a scholarship program to help underrepresented dental practitioners and underserved communities of color,” said David Rodriguez, Vice President of Professional Relations and Marketing, SmileDirectClub. “We are proud to support the education and representation of the next generation of dental practitioners as they embark on our shared mission to close the access gap and create healthier smiles.”

Applications for the SmileDirectClub Scholarship are now open through Sept. 26 for second, third, and fourth-year students studying dentistry and post-graduate students studying public health/policy. A scholarship review committee will select 28 students as recipients of this scholarship. Each recipient will receive $7,500 to use towards their tuition fees.

“The National Dental Association is pleased to once again partner with SmileDirectClub to offer a scholarship program for dental students that will alleviate their student debt burden. Eliminating some financial stressors will empower dental students and professionals and open doors of possibilities for career advancement in the dental industry,” said Dr. Cheryl Lee, President of the National Dental Association. “This partnership helps further the NDA’s goal to improve and promote diversity within the oral health care field, and ultimately improve health equity for all.”

Eligibility Requirements for the SmileDirectClub Scholarship:

Must be a second, third, and fourth-year student studying dentistry or a post-graduate student studying public health/policy Ability to demonstrate financial need Student must be in good standing with their institution Demonstrate community involvement with NDA or SNDA Submit two recommendation letters: one from the financial office and one from faculty or clinical director Applicants are eligible to receive the scholarship only once Applicants need to be a current NDA member and have joined in or before June 2021



To learn more about application requirements, eligibility, or to share with those who are interested in applying for the scholarship please visit https://ndaonline.org/smiledirect-club-nda-achievement-scholarship/

About SmileDirectClub



SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

About The National Dental Association

The National Dental Association promotes oral health equity among people of color by harnessing the collective power of its members, advocating for the needs of and mentoring dental students of color, and raising the profile of the profession in our communities. www.ndaonline.org

