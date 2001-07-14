Today, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) introduces Sonoma Community – a new sub-brand of Kohl’s private label flagship brand, Sonoma Goods for Life, offering product collections that celebrate diversity and inclusion, everyday. Aspiring to offer goods that bring us together, the first Sonoma Community collection kicks off with an assortment dedicated to celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, featuring apparel and products that offer customers unique ways to celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture and traditions.

“We know Kohl’s has customers and associates who come from all different backgrounds, cultures and ethnicities. As a national company with a presence all over the country, it’s imperative that we are able to offer apparel and products that accurately and authentically represent and celebrate the different customers that we serve, and associates that work at Kohl’s,” said Michelle A. Banks, Kohl’s chief diversity and inclusion officer. “The debut of Sonoma Community is the next step on Kohl’s DEI journey, and through these collections, we are excited to more purposefully deliver offerings that help our customers and associates see themselves reflected and represented in our brands.”

Created with the intention to celebrate diversity and inspire togetherness every day, the Sonoma Community brand amplifies the work of Kohl’s Diversity Design Council (DDC), a group of Kohl’s associates who create authenticity in the design, art and curation of Kohl’s products through their shared cultures, allyship and experiences. The DDC gives Kohl’s associates an opportunity to share the experiences of their community and culture through art and design, and to create a more diverse, inclusive and supportive experience for Kohl’s customers. Members of the DDC design the product, create the art featured on the product and/or curate the product sold through the collection. Art featured in some Sonoma Community collections may also be created by external guest artists who represent the culture being celebrated.

The Sonoma Community brand will offer seven collections throughout the year to reflect different cultural celebrations, including Lunar New Year, Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Asian American Pacific Islander Native Hawaiian Heritage Month, Pride Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, and Veterans Day. The introduction of the Sonoma Community brand debuts with an assortment dedicated to celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, and features apparel and products from the DDC to reflect the Hispanic and Latino culture and community, including tees for the family, tote bags, hats, candles, throw blankets, kids books, kitchen towels, pet bandanas, and more.

The introduction of the Sonoma Community brand is the latest step in Kohl’s commitment to achieving its Diversity and Inclusion Pledge for Progress, which outlines how Kohl’s will take action to deliver meaningful change for the good of its People, its Customers, and its Community.

Customers can start shopping the Sonoma Community brand and its Hispanic Heritage Month collection today in over 600 stores and online at Kohls.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “plans,” or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including statements regarding business and financial trends for the Company’s second quarter, future performance, business conditions or results of operations, the timing and amount of any share repurchases pursuant to the Company’s share repurchase program and other information are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee regarding such trends and performance, that the Company will be able to execute share repurchases, the timing or number of shares of any such repurchases, or that share repurchases or other future actions by the Company intended to create shareholder value will have such an effect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005078/en/