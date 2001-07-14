TodayCarvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, launched its newest Car Vending Machine, located in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 31-vehicle capacity, offering car buyers in the area another way to experience the New Way To Buy A Car®. Customers can shop an inventory of more than 70,000 used+cars+for+sale, secure auto+financing or use the car+loan+calculator, purchase, secure an insurance policy, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell+their+current+vehicle+to+Carvana+and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana opens second Car Vending Machine in Arizona (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers can save valuable time by skipping the dealership and shopping online, and select a day and time convenient for them to pick up their vehicle at the Car Vending Machine. Upon arrival, customers will be greeted by a Customer Advocate and receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the automated vending process. Carvana customers get a front-row seat to watch their vehicle descend through the brightly lit vending structure from the heart of the all-glass tower.

Carvana has also upgraded the concept of the traditional test drive with a 7-day return policy. Car buyers get to live with the car for a full week to ensure the vehicle fits their needs and lifestyle—whether it's testing the towing capacity on a newly purchased SUV before heading out to Lake Pleasant, or ensuring the new pickup truck’s cargo room holds all the necessary gear for a Cardinals tailgate. Customers can get to know their new ride backed by the peace of mind and knowledge that Carvana vehicles pass a rigorous, 150-point inspection, have no frame damage, and have never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

Customers can also sell+their+current+vehicle+to+Carvana and receive a real offer in just minutes—even without purchasing a vehicle. Additionally, Carvana never charges hidden, bogus fees like “documentation fees,” which can often be added to the price of a vehicle at the last minute.

“Since day one, Phoenix has always been our home, embracing our mission to change the way people buy cars by treating them better,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “To be back in our hometown with our latest Car Vending Machine design, that will bring an even better experience to more people across the Valley of the Sun, is a really proud homecoming moment for Carvana. We look forward to offering even more great experiences to car shoppers in the Phoenix area.”

The newest Car Vending Machine is the second of its kind in the Grand Canyon State, and the 33rd in the U.S. Additional Car Vending Machines are located in Utah, Virginia, Nevada, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Maryland, Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Georgia.

The newest Car Vending Machine in Glendale, Arizona is located at 8316 W. Bell Rd., Peoria, AZ 85382. Location hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT. Vehicle pick-up at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana customers.

About Carvana

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. With a continued focus on its customers, technology and innovation, Carvana offers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing experience. Carvana.com enables customers to quickly and easily shop more than 75,000 vehicles, finance, trade+in+or+sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts and schedule delivery or pickup at one of its patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

