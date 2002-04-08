SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming ( SLGG), a global leader in video game experiences and entertainment at the intersection of the creator economy, gameplay content and the metaverse, announced today management’s virtual participation in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 12-14, 2022.



Ann Hand, Chief Executive Officer, and Clayton Haynes, Chief Financial Officer, of Super League will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. To schedule a meeting with Super League’s management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to [email protected].

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming ( SLGG) builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company’s solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s platform includes access to vibrant in-game communities, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, cloud-based livestream production tools, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series. Super League’s properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

[email protected]

Media Contact

Gillian Sheldon

[email protected]