FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) today announced that the Company will host a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The discussion will begin at 7:30 am PT.

Investors and interested parties can access these presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.fleetcor.com%2F.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 100 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005034/en/