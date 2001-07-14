EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE%3A+ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, today announced that company executives will participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chief Financial Officer Cassandra Hudson will be interviewed in a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET. Management will conduct meetings with investors at the conference on August 31, 2022.

A webcast of the event will be available at the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fcc.webcasts.com%2Fdeut001%2F083122a_js%2F%3Fentity%3D24_5MVC78U, and an on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the fireside chat on the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentation page of the EngageSmart investor relations website. The event will remain archived on the website for 90 days.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of June 30, 2022, EngageSmart serves 89,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,200 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

