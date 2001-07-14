Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) expands on convenient meal options beyond dinner that will be featured on its Add-ons menu, available to order now. Created to take the stress out of weekday planning in preparation for one of the busiest seasons of the year, the new Add-ons feature kid and adult-approved recipes, perfect for an after-school snack, packable lunch, a simple dinner, or somewhere in between.

“Expanding the variety of our menu options to meet the needs of families and on-the-go customers continues to be a category we are focused on, especially as summer winds down and back-to-school season approaches,” said Josh Friedman, Blue Apron’s Chief Product Officer. “Our customers look to Blue Apron to help solve for different meal occasions throughout the week. We continue to iterate on our offerings to create recipes that complement one another, but also fit into more non-traditional meal times.”

Designed to be ready in 30 minutes or less, the new Add-ons are a quick and fun take on classic recipes that can be prepared ahead of time or on the spot. They include simple dishes with an elevated twist, like a savory, pancetta grilled cheese sandwich with caramelized onion between sourdough bread. Additional options include French bread pizza, antipasto wraps and a delicious snack board.

“As we move into fall, our culinary team wanted to offer customers a series of recipes that could be utilized and enjoyed in a variety of ways throughout the day,” said John Adler, Blue Apron’s Vice President of Culinary. “The new Add-ons function great as stand-alone meals, but they’re also customizable by adding, for example, an à-la-carte protein to our pesto pasta, allowing customers to create a meal that works for their taste buds and dietary preferences.”

The new Add-ons are part of Blue Apron’s offerings designed with convenience and ease in mind on the days when time and planning is limited. Other offerings include Ready to Cook recipes that require no knife work or chopping, Heat & Eat microwavable meals and Fast & Easy sheet pan and one-pot recipes.

Blue Apron’s offerings are available on a rotating basis through their website and mobile app, along with non-subscription options available on Blue Apron’s Market and Walmart.com. To learn more about Blue Apron’s Add-ons, visit cook.ba%2Fadd-ons.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

