Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATSG) today announced that it will make a webcast presentation at the virtual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 3 p.m. Eastern time.

Cowen analyst Helane Becker will lead a “fireside chat” discussion with ATSG President and CEO Rich Corrado, CFO Quint Turner, and VP & Controller Matt Fedders. They will discuss the company’s business model and its growth strategy as the leading provider of converted midsize freighter aircraft, including Boeing 767 and Airbus A321 and A330 freighters for expanding express-package networks, as well as its dedicated passenger transport services for the U.S. Department of Defense and other customers.

ATSG will offer a live audio webcast of the “fireside chat” discussion via a link on its website, www.atsginc.com. The presentation will be available via the same site for 10 days.

About ATSG

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger airlift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

