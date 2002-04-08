Expands in India Market



Identifies Numerous Synergies

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Hudson RPO”) ( HSON), a leading global total talent solutions company, announced today the acquisition of Hunt & Badge Consulting Private Limited (“Hunt & Badge” or “H&B”), an India-headquartered provider of recruitment services to customers operating in India. Hunt & Badge partners with companies of all sizes, including well-known multinationals, across a variety of industries to meet their talent procurement needs.

“We are very excited to welcome the Hunt & Badge team to Hudson RPO and believe this accretive combination will generate considerable value for our clients, team, and stockholders,” said Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “The addition of H&B expands Hudson RPO’s footprint further into the India recruitment market with an impressive array of deep client relationships with notable multinational companies. H&B’s highly dedicated and experienced delivery team makes it a natural fit for Hudson RPO. We have identified many potential synergies between the two companies – particularly with last year’s Karani acquisition, whose size, breadth, and growing database of candidates in the Indian market complements H&B’s recruitment expertise and local market knowledge, creating a well-rounded India-focused enterprise with the ability to leverage the global market leadership and reputation of Hudson RPO.”

Mr. Eberwein continued, “Today’s announcement represents the continuation of our disciplined approach to pursuing accretive bolt-on acquisitions to strategically expand Hudson RPO’s capabilities and capacity.”

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we design tailored solutions to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at [email protected] .

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group

Lena Cati

212 836-9611

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, global economic fluctuations; the adverse impacts of the coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives; risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company; the Company’s ability to operate successfully as a company focused on its RPO business; risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter; the loss of or material reduction in our business with any of the Company’s largest customers; the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the Company at any time; competition in the Company's markets; the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future; risks relating to how future credit facilities may affect or restrict our operating flexibility; risks associated with the Company's investment strategy; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations, political events, natural disasters or health crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's dependence on key management personnel; the Company's ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, management, and advisors; the Company's ability to collect accounts receivable; the Company’s ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level; the Company's heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology; risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients; the Company's exposure to employment-related claims from clients, employers and regulatory authorities, current and former employees in connection with the Company’s business reorganization initiatives, and limits on related insurance coverage; the Company’s ability to utilize net operating loss carry-forwards; volatility of the Company's stock price; the impact of government regulations; and restrictions imposed by blocking arrangements. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.