SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy ( UDMY), a global destination for learning and teaching online, has announced a strategic partnership with FUNiX , the leading online education platform in Vietnam. With a shared mission to improve lives through learning, this momentous partnership has opened an unprecedented opportunity for millions of Vietnamese learners to acquire the most in-demand skills in both Vietnam and the global market, as they look for new ways to enhance their professional and personal development.



“The value of online training in Vietnam has been undeniable,” said Nguyen Thanh Nam, founder of FUNiX. “Udemy has come at the right time for FUNiX and for Vietnam. I believe that the combined strength of Udemy’s high quality courses and FUNiX’s strong support services will bring great success to the Vietnamese people.”

Since the onset of the global pandemic, adoption of online learning in Vietnam has grown rapidly. In addition to Udemy’s content and data offerings, the company will provide a personalized, remote and scalable workplace learning platform to organizations which aim to remain competitive and sustain positive business outcomes.

“Vietnamese organizations have a major opportunity to build a culture of learning that is flexible, affordable and customizable in this new, digital era,” said Rich Qiu, president of New Ventures at Udemy. “We are excited to work with FUNiX to empower the people of Vietnam with a personalized, digital-first learning experience. This partnership reflects Udemy’s commitment to continued growth in the APAC region.”

“Udemy and FUNiX have a common mission of delivering large-scale online training in various professional competencies, from programming and digital marketing to designing and accounting,” said Le Minh Duc, chief operating officer at FUNiX. “With this great common goal, I believe that our two companies will together achieve many successes and contribute to continued educational development in Vietnam.”

Udemy has made substantial investments in the Asia-Pacific region in recent years, expanding its global footprint to include 9,200 international courses in 13 local languages while working with innovative organizations such as Samsung Electronics, DB INSURANCE, LG Uplus Corp, Mitsubishi Chemical and Hyundai Mobis. Together with FUNiX, Udemy looks forward to creating a localized educational experience in Vietnam.

About FUNiX

FUNiX is a leading online education platform in Vietnam. Established in 2015, FUNiX has trained more than 18,000 students and built the largest network of industry mentors in Vietnam. The students are connected with all necessary resources to leverage the incredible amount of knowledge on the internet, in order to achieve education and career goals. FUNiX’s certificates and credits are widely recognized by corporations and universities across Vietnam as well as overseas.

About Udemy

Udemy ( UDMY) provides flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business offers corporate customers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Fender Instruments, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

