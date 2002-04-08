Westport, CT, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Leading Medical Center of Excellence adds second PURE EP™ System for evaluation, broadening physician access to the Company’s signal processing technology

PURE EP™ is now being evaluated at both Main and Fairview campuses of Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute

BioSig Technologies, Inc. ( BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company advancing electrophysiology workflow by delivering greater intracardiac signal fidelity through its proprietary signal processing platform, today announced that it has installed a second evaluation system at the Cleveland Clinic. The additional installation will support the medical center’s clinical evaluation of the PURE EP™ System and expand physician access to the Company’s signal processing technology.

“I am pleased to see the growing interest and demand for our technology at The Cleveland Clinic. The additional unit will enable more physicians the opportunity to experience the superior signal quality of the PURE EP™ System on a broad range of cases.” commented Gray Fleming, Chief Commercialization Officer, BioSig Technologies, Inc.

Consistent with its stated national commercial strategy, the Company’s customer-centered approach aims to maximize the clinical value and deployment of the PURE EP™ System which has gained interest in several electrophysiology labs in the Midwest. The Company recently expanded its clinical footprint in Illinois with an additional evaluation agreement at a leading medical center in Springfield, the state capital.

Looking ahead, BioSig will serve as a partner at the upcoming Cleveland Clinic Global EP Summit 2022, due to take place this coming September. This annual forum convenes over 40 global experts and highlights the latest practice insights across the spectrum of electrophysiology care.





About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation’s best hospitals in its annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. As a leader in arrhythmia treatment and diagnosis, Cleveland Clinic medical centers include state-of-the-art electrophysiology laboratories, world-class physicians and researchers, and the latest cutting-edge technologies and protocols deployed for the treatment of heart abnormalities. To learn more, visit clevelandclinic.org.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals (www.biosig.com).

The Company's first product, PURE EP™ System, is a novel signal processing and acquisition platform designed to extract advanced diagnostic and therapeutic data that enhances physician workflow and increases throughput. PURE EP™ was engineered to address the limitations of existing EP technologies by empowering physicians with superior signals and actionable insights. The Company is in a national commercial launch of the PURE EP™ System. The technology is in regular use in some of the country’s leading centers of excellence, including Mayo Clinic, and Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center.

Clinical data acquired by the PURE EP™ System in a multi-center study at centers of excellence including Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center was recently published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology and is available electronically with open access via the Wiley Online Library. Study results showed 93% consensus across the blinded reviewers with a 75% overall improvement in intracardiac signal quality and confidence in interpreting PURE EP(T.M.) signals over conventional sources.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market conditions and the Company’s intended use of proceeds, (ii) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (iii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iv) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (v) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (vi) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vii) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.