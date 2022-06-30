Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Sam Fraenkel has joined the firm as a wealth director based in its Coral Gables office.

“Sam possesses in-depth investment expertise which will help us serve clients’ sophisticated needs today, and in the future, in a growing market,” said Michael A. Cabanas, regional managing director of Fiduciary Trust International’s Coral Gables office. “South Florida remains an important market for our organization, and we look forward to working with Sam to build customized strategies for enabling clients in this region to increase and protect their wealth across generations.”

Mr. Fraenkel was most recently head of mergers and acquisitions at REDZONE, a software business delivering plant floor connectivity for companies in the food and beverage industry. He was also founder and president of Tomahawk, a leader in the aggregation and analysis of web-based data for hedge funds. Earlier in his career, Mr. Fraenkel worked on the equity sales team at Evercore ISI, a research-driven investment bank. In addition, he was head of equity research at Beacon Trust, a full-service wealth management firm. Mr. Fraenkel received his bachelor-of-science degree in finance from Tulane University.

“Fiduciary Trust International is well-respected in the industry for its commitment to client service, and I am proud to join this organization,” said Mr. Fraenkel. “I am eager to work with my new colleagues to help clients and their families meet their short- and long-term financial goals, and enable them to achieve financial peace of mind.”

Mr. Fraenkel is the latest addition to the Fiduciary Trust International team in South Florida. In June+2020, the firm welcomed Todd Stoller as senior portfolio manager and regional managing director for its office in Boca Raton. Mr. Cabanas was named regional managing director of Fiduciary Trust International’s Coral Gables office in April+2019. Edgardo Gonzalez joined the firm’s Coral Gables office as a managing director and senior portfolio manager in August+2018.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $86 billion in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2022, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: %40FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

