Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

The Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

The Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California, on Thursday, September 15, 2022

Additionally, Mike Safyan, Planet’s Vice President of Launch, will participate in a panel at the Association for Commercial Growth’s Aerospace & Defense event. The panel will cover “The Next Frontier- Opportunities in Commercial Space” and will be moderated by Ron Epstein of Bank of America. The event is in Los Angeles, at 11:45am PT on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

