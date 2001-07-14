W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) announced today that William R. Berkley, its executive chairman and W. Robert Berkley, Jr., its president and chief executive officer, will present at the 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 9:50 a.m. eastern time.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Company’s website at www.berkley.com. Please log on at least ten minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website within 24 hours and remain accessible for approximately 90 days.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005036/en/