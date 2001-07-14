Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies, announced today that it has acquired a 28,900 leased square foot U.S. District courthouse in Council Bluffs, Iowa (“JUD - Council Bluffs”).

JUD - Council Bluffs is a build-to-suit facility constructed in 2021 and 100% leased to the General Services Administration (GSA) on behalf of the U.S. District Court under a 20-year non-cancelable lease that does not expire until 2041. The lease also features two five-year renewal options that, if exercised, would extend the lease until 2051. As part of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, this property serves the Western Division of the Southern District of Iowa, a district that was created over 140 years ago.

The recently constructed facility is occupied by all three branches of government: The Judiciary includes a district clerk’s office, a bankruptcy clerk’s office, a probation and pre-trial services office, and the public defender’s office. Offices for both the US Attorneys and US Marshals Service represent the Executive Branch. And finally, district offices for Iowa’s two U.S. Senators – Senator Grassley and Senator Ernst – represent the Legislative Branch.

“The Southern District of Iowa has been part of the United States Judiciary since the late 1800s,” said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly’s Chief Executive Officer. “The enduring mission of a federal courthouse is considered highly attractive when underwriting an asset. Further, the courthouse’s proximity to FBI - Omaha and NPS - Omaha, two other important Easterly properties, serves as a point of efficiency for our asset management team.”

The United States Judiciary is primarily responsible for adjudicating criminal and civil cases involving federal laws, including all bankruptcy filings. The Judiciary has three levels of courts: District Courts, Appellate Courts, and the Supreme Court. There are 94 U.S. District Courts located throughout the United States with at least one court in each state, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Year to date, Easterly has acquired, either directly or through its previously announced joint venture (JV), six properties for an aggregate pro rata contractual purchase price of approximately $179.1 million, representing (i) $107.7 million of the wholly owned acquisition target of $200.0 - $250.0 million; and (ii) $71.4 million of the pro rata joint venture acquisition target of $145.0 million. Following the acquisition of JUD - Council Bluffs, Easterly owns, directly or through the JV, 95 properties totaling 9.1 million square feet.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. ( NYSE:DEA, Financial) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

