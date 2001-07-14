The National Institutes of Health reports that bacterial biofilms are responsible for up to 75% of all infectious diseases in humans,including infections of wounds, the lungs and the urinary tract. This important medical reality is now being addressed in a new webinar made available by Quidel Corporation, the California-based diagnostic health care manufacturer known for successfully developing rapid diagnostic health solutions.

The webinar, available at https%3A%2F%2Feducation.quidel.com%2Feducational-categories, discusses the basics of bacterial biofilms including when and how they develop, its composition and factors that contribute to antibiotic resistance and virulence. The session also explores the biofilms in the context of Lyme disease and the potential link between chronic Lyme and biofilm formation. Sponsored in collaboration with Global Lyme Alliance, the webinar is conducted by Cezar M. Khursigara, Ph.D., professor of molecular and cellular biology at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada.

“Biofilms are everywhere in our environment and in many common industries,” says Dr. Khursigara. “It is important to understand how these biofilms are formed and their maturation as well as their dispersal. This is especially true for people with Cystic Fibrosis who are prone to the buildup of mucus in the lungs, creating perfect conditions for bacteria to colonize and form biofilms, which can lead to chronic inflammation and increased morbidity and mortality.”

During the webinar, Dr. Khursigara also discusses the relationship between bacterial biofilms and Lyme disease, noting that Lyme borreliosis is increasing worldwide with approximately 476,000 new cases annually in the United States and 85,000 cases in Europe each year. “Lyme borreliosis is the most common tick-borne disease and has the potential to affect multiple organ systems, including the skin, joints, heart,endocrine glands, gastrointestinal tractand the nervous system. It may even develop into chronic infections,” he says.

Once Lyme disease is suspected, early detection is critical. For rapid point-of-care testing Dr. Khursigara points to the Sofia® 2 Lyme FIA test by Quidel, the only FDA-cleared rapid-point-of-care test on the market, which provides the patient and physician with indicative results within 15 minutes, as opposed to days, which has historically been the norm. Performed in the privacy of a doctor’s office or local clinic, it is also the only test that can get results from a simple finger prick of blood. “Not having to wait days for test results allows clinicians to more rapidly treat those patients with positive results while more quickly pursuing other diagnosis and treatment for those who test negative,” says Dr. Khursigara.

The “Bacterial Biofilms” webinar is the latest in an ongoing series sponsored by Quidel that has featured noted scientists, researchers and physicians discussing issues surrounding the prevalence of Lyme Disease in America, including ways to reduce the chances of infection, early detection and treatment options. The webinars are directed toward physicians, allied health professionals, health researchers, representatives of physician offices, laboratories and urgent care centers, and others interested in the subject.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care, delivering a continuum of rapid-testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first FDA-cleared point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names, Sofia®, Solana®, Lyra®, Triage® and QuickVue®, Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. With products made in America, Quidel’s mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities and the world. For more information about Quidel, visit quidel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005166/en/