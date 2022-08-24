PR Newswire

A collection of home exteriors that will stand the test of time, The Magnolia Home | James Hardie Collection of siding is now available nationwide in a variety of nature-inspired colors, styles, and textures

The collaboration with James Hardie, a world leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, marks Chip and Joanna Gaines' entrance into exteriors, the next frontier in home design

Every home has a story to tell: James Hardie and Magnolia Home aim to inspire homeowners to transform their home's curb appeal with long-lasting beauty and durability

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), a world leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, and Chip and Joanna Gaines, founders of Magnolia, announce a collaboration launching today with an exclusive collection of Hardie® siding and accessories: The Magnolia Home | James Hardie Collection.

Meticulously curated by Joanna Gaines, The Magnolia Home | James Hardie Collection features a palette of beautiful, earthy colors in a variety of classic siding products, styles, and textures. With the launch of this Collection, James Hardie and Magnolia Home hope to inspire homeowners to conquer the next frontier in home design, while simplifying the process of choosing quality products that homeowners can trust.

"One of the most important things for any home is exterior curb appeal," said Joanna Gaines. "With our collection with James Hardie, I know we are creating a collection of beautiful products that will stand the test of time."

The Magnolia Home | James Hardie Collection is available in the most popular Hardie® siding styles – plank, shingle, and board-and-batten – as well as trim and soffit products to help complete the exterior. All products are pre-finished with James Hardie's proprietary ColorPlus® Technology finishes.

Chip Gaines has long preferred Hardie® siding due to its long-lasting beauty and durability – fiber cement siding is noncombustible, holds no appeal for pests, and helps to provide protection against severe weather.

"Hardie® is a brand that we trust for its quality and durability – we have been using it on our exterior renovations for more than 20 years," Chip Gaines said.

Sean Gadd, President of James Hardie North America, said: "With the launch of this Collection, we are making it easier than ever for homeowners to transform and personalize their home's exterior. We're proud to provide products to achieve the designs they are looking for, while helping protect against the elements, like fire and harsh weather, for added peace of mind. We are honored to kick off this long-term collaboration with Chip and Joanna Gaines, a couple who have revolutionized the home design industry."

Product Details

The Collection's sixteen ColorPlus® Technology finishes feature a variety of natural, earthy tones, including greens, beiges, and greys. ColorPlus® Technology finishes are James Hardie's proprietary coatings which are baked onto the board to create a vibrant, consistent finish that is engineered to resist fading or discoloration from UV rays, with a 15-year limited finish warranty.

With a variety of siding styles and textures, the Collection makes it easy to combine carefully thought-through design elements to bring a wow factor to any home. The Collection is available in three classic Hardie® siding styles in the United States and Canada:

Lap siding: Hardie® Plank in Select Cedarmill ® or Smooth textures (sizes: 8.25, 7.25, 6.25 and 5.25)

or Smooth textures (sizes: 8.25, 7.25, 6.25 and 5.25) Shingle: Hardie® Shingle Straight Edge Panel

Board-and-Batten: Hardie® Panel in Select Cedarmill® or Smooth textures (size: 4 x 10), paired with Hardie® Trim batten available in Rustic Grain or Smooth textures

To learn more and explore the personalized possibilities of The Magnolia Home | James Hardie Collection, visit JamesHardie.com/Magnolia.

James Hardie

James Hardie is a global leader in premium building solutions that offer lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. The world's #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products empower homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. The company pioneered the technology of fiber cement building products made from sustainable raw materials and continues to invest in innovation to transform the way the world builds. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. James Hardie employs a diverse global workforce of approximately 5,200 employees across operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/about-us/media-resources./about-us/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.jameshardie.com.au.

Magnolia Home

Magnolia is a Waco, Texas-based home and lifestyle brand founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines. What started in 2003 as a tiny home decor shop has since evolved into a national portfolio of businesses spanning retail, media, hospitality and real estate, including Magnolia Market at the Silos, Magnolia Journal, Magnolia Table, Magnolia Network -- a joint venture between the Gaineses and Warner Bros. Discovery -- and Silos Baking Co., among others.

