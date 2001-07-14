Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today announced that Tom Carter, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Lee Ann Gliha, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the BofA Securities Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference, including a fireside chat question-and-answer session on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 1:10 p.m. PT (4:10 p.m. ET).

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat are available through the “Events+and+Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” on Nexstar’s website at www.nexstar.tv.

Please contact your BofA sales representative to register for the conference.

