MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. ("Mill City" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MCVT) announced today its funding of a settled insurance claim in the amount of $550,000. The related short-term note is expected to mature in 120 days with a payback of $616,667, representing an annualized return of 36.36%.

Mill City's Chief Executive Officer Douglas M. Polinsky said, "We're happy to update our shareholders with today's announcement. While the total dollar amount of this particular transaction is not overly large, it represents a good picture of the favorable environment in which we operate. We're generating sizeable returns on what we believe to be well-managed risks, and we continue to feel that we'll demonstrate robust returns as we fund larger and larger loans. We look forward to updating our shareholders appropriately as these transactions occur."

About Mill City

Founded in 2007, Mill City is a short-term non-bank lending and specialty finance company. Additional information can be found at www.sec.gov.

