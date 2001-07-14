Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the expected initial impact of its adoption of the new accounting standard known as Targeted Improvements for Long-Duration Contracts (LDTI). A presentation will be available on the company’s Investor Relations web page at www.lincolnfinancial.com%2Finvestor before the market opens on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

The conference call webcast will be broadcast live through the company website at www.lincolnfinancial.com%2Fwebcast. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call to download and install any necessary streaming media software. A replay of the call will be available by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 21, 2022, at www.lincolnfinancial.com%2Fwebcast.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $279 billion in end-of-period account values as of June 30, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Ethical+Companies®. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005454/en/