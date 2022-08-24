ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics, with a development pipeline addressing rare, pediatric-onset disorders, today announced that Aytu's management team will virtually present at, and participate in, the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference and Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference.

Conference: H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date and Time: On-demand corporate presentation available beginning at 7:00am ET on September 12, 2022

Format: Recorded corporate presentation and 1x1 virtual meetings

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/26a3d38c-6d5a-4c41-8276-aec28cb6d61b

1x1 Registration: Contact your H.C. Wainwright representative

Conference: Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference

Date and Time: On-demand recorded fireside chat available beginning at 9:00am ET on September 28, 2022

Format: Recorded fireside chat and 1x1 virtual meetings

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham6/aytu/2068495

1x1 Registration: https://www.lythampartners.com/fall2022invreg/ or contact Lytham Partners at [email protected]

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu BioPharma is a pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of commercial prescription therapeutics and consumer health products, and a growing therapeutics pipeline focused on treating rare, pediatric-onset disorders. The company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as well as Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu is also building a therapeutic pipeline, which includes AR101 (enzastaurin), a PKCβ inhibitor in development for the treatment of Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (VEDS). VEDS is a rare genetic disease typically diagnosed in childhood resulting in high morbidity and a significantly shortened lifespan, and for which there are no currently approved treatments. AR101 has received Orphan Drug designation and Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has received Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission. Aytu is also researching and advancing the development of the Healight ultraviolet light A (UVA) endotracheal catheter, a patented, investigational medical device with potential application in the treatment of severe, difficult-to-treat respiratory infections. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors:

Mark Oki, Chief Financial Officer

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

[email protected]

Robert Blum or Roger Weiss

Lytham Partners

[email protected]

