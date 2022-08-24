SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC) (OTC:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety to reduce abuse and overdose, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:

PAINWeek Conference 2022, September 6 - September 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV . Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer, to chair a symposium and panel, entitled, "Severe Pain, Strategic Perspectives." The symposium will be held on September 9 th from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY. Lake Street 6 th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at The Yale Club, New York, NY.

at The Yale Club, New York, NY. New Product Planning Summit, September 19-20, 2022, in Boston, MA.Geoff Birkett, Chief Commercial Officer, to chair the meeting and speak on his prior experience launching several major neuroscience and pain products.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, and Chief Financial Officer, Dave Humphrey, will be available for one-on-one meetings during both the H.C. Wainwright and Lake Street conferences. For more information about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ensysce's management, please contact Ensysce's Investor Relations at [email protected].

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing a unique, tamper-proof treatment option for pain that minimizes the risk of both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse, reducing the human and economic costs. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

