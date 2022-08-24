CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / CannaPharmaRx, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD), a future leader in ultramodern, highly efficient cannabis production facilities announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Israeli company Spring Medical Group Ltd. and its affiliates in Israel. The agreement sets forth a supply agreement and business collaboration between the two entities.

Under the terms of the agreement CannaPharmaRx will cultivate commercial cannabis at its Cremona Facility in Canada and Spring Medical Group will purchase the product for international distribution. The agreement shall be for three (3) years and allows Spring the right to purchase up to 3,000kg of the product produced by CannaPharmaRx at the Production Facility for the duration of the term. The offtake agreement secures a market and revenue stream for CannapharmaRx and provides future output to Spring at defined price points. Production and delivery is expected to begin during 2022. Upon the contract being fulfilled to its maximum value, revenue will be between $8 - $12 million depending on quantity and order timing discounts.

"As we finalize the beginning of production at the Cremona Facility, we now have customers and distribution across the globe," commented Nick Colvin, CEO of CannaPharmaRx.

About Spring Medical Group

Spring Medical Group is a wholesaler in medicinal products and narcotics, dried prescription drugs, including dried products containing trans-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabinoids (so called medical cannabis), as well as mono extracts and full extracts containing trans-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabinoids (so called medical cannabis) and other medicinal products and pharmaceutical raw materials for pharmacy prescription in Europe and in Israel. Backed by an experienced and knowledgeable management team and staff, Spring Medical Group is well-positioned to register and distribute cannabis products throughout Israel and Europe.

About CannapharmaRx, Inc.

CannapharmaRx is focused on the acquisition and development of state-of-the-art cannabis grow facilities in Canada. CPMD is in discussion with other companies regarding potential acquisitions. CannapharmaRx's business strategy is to become a leader in high quality and low-cost production of cannabis through the development, acquisition, and enhancement of existing facilities. CannapharmaRx is committed to operating high-quality facilities utilizing the latest technology in combined heat and power generation to ensure being a low-cost producer of cannabis.

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information or Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or statements. All statements that are or information which is not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance, are 'forward-looking information or statements.' Forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'plans,' 'expects,' or 'does not expect,' 'is expected,' 'estimates,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' or 'does not anticipate,' or 'believes,' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results 'may,' 'could,' 'would,' 'might' or 'will' be taken, occur or be achieved. With respect to forward-looking information and statements contained herein, Management of CannapharmaRx has made numerous assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from any future results, events, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information or statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking information or statements. CannapharmaRx assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information, or for any other reason except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Brokers and Analysts:

Chesapeake Group

(410) 825-3930

SOURCE: CannaPharmaRx

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/713245/CannaPharmaRx-Signs-Collaboration-and-Offtake-Agreement-with-Spring-Medical-Group-for-Up-to-12-Million-of-Commercial-Cannabis



