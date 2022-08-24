JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (Nasdaq:JUPW), a wellness company focused on hair, skin, and sexual health, announced today it will be exhibiting its sun care line, NoStingz, at Surf Expo in Orlando, Florida, September 8-10, 2022. NoStingz is a patent pending jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen that protects users from jellyfish and sea lice.

"We are excited to return to Surf Expo once again. This time with an even better product suited perfectly to coastal and island purchasers of sun care products," said Brian John, CEO of Jupiter Wellness. "Our product is just as good, if not better than the major name brands on the market but with the added benefit of protecting users from jellyfish and sea lice stings. If you have a store near a beach, your customers want this product. If you visit the beach with your kids, you need this product."

About Surf Expo

As the largest and longest-running watersports and beach lifestyle trade show in the world, Surf Expo is THE PLACE to preview all the new styles and introductions ranging from top surf brands, apparel, footwear, swimwear, fishing, and marine products, souvenirs, resort items, and coastal gifts. Produced in January and September at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, Surf Expo features thousands of apparel and hardgoods brands along with a full line-up of special events, including fashion shows, industry parties, annual awards ceremonies, and more.

About Jupiter Wellness

We support health and wellness through the research and development of over-the-counter (OTC) products and intellectual property. Our product pipeline addresses a range of conditions, including hair loss, eczema, burns, and sexual wellness. Revenue is generated through the sales of OTC and consumer products, contract research agreements, and licensing royalties.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.JupiterWellness.com or follow Jupiter Wellness on Twitter and LinkedIn.

