DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol detection solutions, today announced that global manufacturing expert David Crandall has joined SOBRsafe in the role of Advisor to the Board of Directors. David brings to SOBRsafe the vision and experience to help maximize current manufacturing capacity, while positioning the Company for future international licensing and production.

David currently serves as Executive Director of Manufacturing and Integrated Product Team Lead for an American multinational aerospace and defense technology company. He was previously Global Head of World Class Technology - Vehicle, Powertrain, Stamping for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. David served in various manufacturing senior leadership roles across his nearly 35 years with Chrysler entities. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering from The Ohio State University, a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University and a Master of Business Administration from Michigan State University.

"It is an unfortunate fact that alcohol abuse is a grave problem for organizations in the U.S. and beyond. Our ability to identify issues and bring assistance to employees has been limited by the technology at hand. With SOBRsafe, I believe we have taken leaps forward to safer workplaces and roadways," stated Mr. Crandall. "I am proud to join the team in this advisory capacity, as I feel I can help drive parallel positive outcomes: identifying and enacting efficiencies to meet market demand and empower future growth, and introducing the SOBRsafe technology to thought-leading worldwide employers.

"We are at an inflection point for our business, with multiple customers and national distributors signed. The timing is ideal to welcome David to SOBRsafe, and we are fortunate to have access to his international operations experience and growth management expertise," said SOBRsafe Chief Executive Officer Dave Gandini. "We believe his addition bolsters our accomplished product team, and his industry relationships could accelerate our expansion and elevate the SOBRsafe profile in a substantial way."

SOBRcheck™ was recently awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices.

About SOBRsafe™

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces and alcohol rehabilitation; other intended applications include probation management and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

