BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) announces that it plans a special exhibit at the SEMA show Nov. 1- 4, 2022.

The special interactive exhibit will be in E-Cites booth on the main floor as an attraction providing attendees and media in depth details, ordering options, and experience with E-Cites EV GT. E-Cite also plans on making significant announcements and updates so that anyone who is not allowed to or otherwise unable to attend will have access to the same information as those that attend.

COO Gene Langmesser stated: "I have attended and exhibited an many SEMA's over the years. There is simply no bigger or significant collection of products and individuals from the automotive industry. We are looking forward to bringing something very special to the show and the driving enthusiast."

Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) of the automobile aftermarket was formed in 1963 and now consists of 6,384 companies worldwide, bringing together aftermarket manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), media, car dealers, specialty equipment distributors, installers, retailers, and restoration specialists.

SEMA also provides services for employees of its member companies that include education and professional development, market research, legislative and regulatory advocacy, industry publications, international business development and business-to-business events.

The largest of the SEMA events held annually during the first week of November is the SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, in conjunction with the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week. This auto show is not open to the public. Registration as media, manufacturer, buyer, or exhibitor is required.

Unlike competitors Tesla, Nikola, Polestar, Lucid, VW, Ford, Jaguar, and others, E-cite is not required to meet any of the safety or other costly certifications of a traditional auto manufacturer making the ease and timeline of offering new vehicles to market significantly more favorable. Whereas the initial timeline to be able to deliver a production vehicle to market generally exceeds 3 years and often longer at a very high cost, E-Cite expects to be delivering its first production vehicles for the 2023 model year. That is less than 12 months from inception to the showroom.

This is possible because E-Cite's vehicles qualify under the "Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015." In 2015, Congress enacted a bill into law directing the NHSTA to establish a program allowing low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to produce a limited number of vehicles annually within a regulatory system that addresses the unique safety and financial issues associated with limited production, and to direct the EPA to allow low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to install engines from vehicles that have been issued certificates of conformity. Although they were given one year to establish this new program, it took until January 2021 until the NHSTA issued a final ruling to allow low volume vehicle manufacturing. Under the act, car manufacturers are exempt from all the safety standards, but they must meet current emissions standards. There are no emissions standards for EV vehicles.

E-Cite Motors has developed designs that allow the production of vehicles utilizing a revolutionary modular chassis that uses electric motors. This allows for configurations ranging from low powered batteries and only a single motor on up to a high-powered 1000+hp performance vehicle utilizing AWD and 4 motors.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

CONTACT:

VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors

[email protected]

www.ecitemotors.com

SOURCE: VaporBrands International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/713328/E-Cite-Motors-Plans-Special-Exhibit-at-the-SEMA-Show-and-Major-Announcements-About-its-Affordable-EV-Sports-Car



