XVIVO Capital Markets Day 2022

XVIVO invites to its digital Capital Markets Day, September 21, 2022. Dag Andersson, CEO, and members of the XVIVO management team will cover company strategy, financials and operations momentum. Dr. David McGiffin, Australia, will join as a guest speaker. He will present his experience with the XVIVO Heart technology as the coordinating principal investigator of the ANZ NIHP clinical trial.

Location: Online

Date: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Time: 14:00 - 16:00 CEST

Agenda

14:00 - 14:20

Strategy and Financials

Presenters: Dag Andersson, CEO & Kristoffer Nordström, CFO

14:20 - 14:40

Machine perfusion strategy

Presenter: Johan Holmström, CCO

14:40 - 15:00

Beyond product: STAR Teams and Avionord M&P

Presenter: Christoffer Rosenblad, COO

15:00 - 15:15

Regulatory strategy

Presenter: Katrin Gisselfält, Global Quality Assurance & Regulatory Affairs Director

15:15 - 15:45

XVIVO Heart technology: The power of oxygenation & clinical trials

Presenters: Andreas Wallinder, CMO & Jaya Tiwari, Vice President Clinical and Regulatory Affairs US

Guest speaker: Dr. David McGiffin, Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery and Transplantation at Alfred Health, Melbourne, Australia

15:45 - 16:00

Q&A session

Registration

The Capital Markets Day will be broadcasted live online. Please register to the event via this link.

A recording of the Capital Markets Day will be available on-demand on our website shortly after the event.

For further information, please contact:

Dag Andersson, CEO, +46 76 643 30 31, e-mail: [email protected]

Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: [email protected]

