DEERFIELD BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI), a solution provider delivering managed IT, professional IT, and cloud services, announces that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named it to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services.

With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, strictly focusing on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN's 2022 MSP 500 list identifies the market's key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100.

CSPi Technology Solutions was selected for its managed services technical abilities, its Vital™ Managed IT Services customizable offerings, and its ability to offer level three escalations and beyond. In addition, CSPi employs a team of highly experienced professional services engineers who support MSP clients with complex technical escalations and additional IT architecture needs.

Vital™ Managed IT Services portfolio is a comprehensive collection of structured service offers that allow for customization of service plans that best fit our clients' technical and business requirements. Following are the service offers included in the portfolio:

Vital Monitoring and Management

Vital Managed Backup and Disaster Recovery

Vital Managed Security Vital Managed Detection & Response Vital Auditing Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Wireless as a Service (Waas) Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Cloud Consulting Services

Cloud Services:

Staff Augmentation

"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration, and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times and their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

"We're proud to have been selected as a Security 100 managed services provider. We are committed to implementing our technical expertise to ensure security and continuous protection. It's a testament to our dedication to our customers," said Nick Monfreda, Vice President of Managed Services at CSPi Technology Solutions." As more organizations look to realize value from the cloud, we strive to empower them by implementing flexible, secure, and customizable managed service solutions."

Read more about the CRN MSP 500 here, and learn about emerging technologies that this year's MSPs see as providing big opportunities in 2022.

About CSPi Technology Solutions

CSPi Technology Solutions is a solution provider that possesses the expertise and service scope - including managed IT services, professional IT services, and cloud services to architect and manage a high-performance, highly available, and highly secure IT infrastructure for our clients. By partnering with the best-in-class technology providers, we deliver innovative IT solutions to address our client's specific technical requirements that produce the desired business outcomes. We support the complete IT lifecycle benefiting our clients with rapid adoption of new technologies and time to market. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the expensive cost, our catalog of Managed IT and Cloud Services providing 24×365 proactive support is a perfect choice. Our team of engineers has expertise across major industries: specialized certifications for various technologies, including networking, wireless & mobility, unified communications & collaboration, data center, and advanced security. For more information, please visit www.cspitechsolutions.com.

