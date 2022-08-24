STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 416 stocks valued at a total of $2.43Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.79%), MSFT(4.65%), and SPY(3.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO bought 152,883 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 223,978. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/24/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $412.74 per share and a market cap of $378.80Bil. The stock has returned -6.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO bought 188,602 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 439,351. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/24/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $275.6332 per share and a market cap of $2,058.45Bil. The stock has returned -7.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-book ratio of 12.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.10 and a price-sales ratio of 10.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO bought 320,353 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 851,057. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/24/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $167.47 per share and a market cap of $2,689.44Bil. The stock has returned 12.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-book ratio of 46.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.96 and a price-sales ratio of 7.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO bought 84,520 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 110,627. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 08/24/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $291.475 per share and a market cap of $642.45Bil. The stock has returned 1.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.37, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO bought 197,417 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 431,249. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.09.

On 08/24/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $115.195 per share and a market cap of $339.01Bil. The stock has returned -24.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

