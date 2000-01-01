Albert Einstein once described compound interest as the “eighth wonder of the world,” and, indeed, it is for investors.

Compound interest does the heavy lifting in wealth creation over decades. If investors find the right investments and sit tight, compound interest will take care of the rest, overseeing wealth creation and value growth.

Anyone who wants to get started as an investor should first understand the compound interest principle and how it is fundamentally important when creating wealth in the long term.

They also need to understand how detrimental investment losses can be to wealth creation. After all, compound interest works both ways.

Losses can compound just as quickly as profits, without considering the psychological impact of losses, which can be significantly more painful than profits.

However, as well as understanding how compound interest can affect your personal financial position, investors also need to understand how compound interest can impact the financial position and intrinsic value of companies.

Building intrinsic value

In the simplest possible terms, a stock will always be worth as much as the value of the underlying business.

The value of the underlying business is determined by the way the company operates, the products it produces, the profit margins it achieves and capital allocation policies of management.

If management allocates capital effectively to projects with a high return on capital, the business will be able to increase its net worth.

If management does not allocate capital effectively and ends up destroying shareholder value, the business will reduce its net worth.

And this is why the power of compound interest is just as important for companies as it is for individuals.

If a company can consistently earn a 20% return on invested capital, it will grow its intrinsic value at this rate.

If it can grow intrinsic value at 20% per annum, in the long term, the share price should follow suit.

If a company cannot earn high rates of return on its invested capital, then compound interest will not be able to work its magic. If a business destroys shareholder value, compound interest will work negatively, just like it does in individual portfolios.

Producing high returns

The ability of a company to generate higher returns on invested capital very much depends on which industry it operates in and the competitive advantages available to the business.

Some technology companies can earn high double-digit returns on investors' capital because they have unique products that are highly attractive to consumers and can raise prices to offset higher costs.

Other companies are not so lucky.

Companies in the resource and manufacturing sectors must take the market's price. This means it is very difficult for them to invest their capital and earn a projectable rate of return over the life of the asset.

That is not to say every company in these sectors is a bad business. Some companies have made a success of tough operating sectors purely by achieving large economies of scale or finding a niche in the market and taking advantage of the opportunities on offer.

Still, the challenge investors face daily is finding companies that consistently earn a high return on invested capital.

If we really want to compound our wealth, we need to start by looking for companies that are compounding shareholder value.

That is why the principle of compound interest is so important.

It not only applies to portfolio management, but to stock and business selection as well. If one invests with this principle first and foremost in their mind, it is very difficult to go wrong in the long run.

There might be some bumps along the way, but the power of compound interest is incredibly strong.