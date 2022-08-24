Adult Lifestyle Innovation Emerges from New Legislation and Health Advance Developments

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Health Advance, Inc. (OTC PINK:HADV) www.HealthAdvanceGroup.com confirms that the first batch of its new CBD infused de-alcoholized wine beverage www.66Bevs.com is being distributed from its Buffalo facilities starting today, with operations through HADV's Courtship Wines Division. The 66° Beverage Company brand is the first of its kind licensed in New York and leverages proprietary techniques to achieve superior CBD infusion with the benefits of a de-alcoholized product and unique characteristics.

The new formulation sets the bar high for innovation and quality. Available in 3 variants - Rosé, White Wine, and Red Wine - each can of 66° Beverage Company contains 25mg of broad spectrum Cannabidiol (CBD), especially formulated to take effect within 10 to 20 minutes from consumption. The wines are made from high quality non-GMO grapes from California, which then undergo a special de-alcoholization process that combines the pleasingly familiar wine taste with significantly lower calories, sugar and carbohydrates.

66° Beverage Company is targeting maximum enjoyment and health benefits minus the intoxication, catering to a surging interest amongst today's consumers for interesting adult beverages with a twist. First allocation of the newly produced inventory is going to qualified retailers for review, media and marketing organizations to help shape the brand messaging for the emergent product, collaboratively. Early consumers will also participate in the first round and can contact the company directly at this stage https://66bevs.com/contact/

Courtship Wines CEO, and brand founder David Katz comments: "This is so new that there are still many moving parts. We are still developing our latest branding elements as the brand is now going into the marketplace, live. All factors are being adjusted in real time to reflect input and feedback from market stakeholders as this is occurring. It is a terrific opportunity for leadership oriented market partners to participate in the roll-out. This will benefit our partners' consumer base, and will keep our partners at the leading edge. It's an exciting category, and we are at the forefront with the 66° Beverage Company brand. We have a treasure trove of innovation in the pipeline."

Photo Caption: Unique de-alcoholized CBD infused wine gives the market a new twist as consumers embrace innovative non-alcoholic options in the adult beverage lifestyle. The 66° Beverage Company brand from Health Advance Inc (OTC:HADV) is now in production and distribution, effective immediately. www.66Bevs.com

ABOUT HEALTH ADVANCE INC.

In 2021, Health Advance committed, via new management, to innovate service to its markets. Health Advance is now a Current Information tier filer with OTC Markets in the Alternative Reporting Guideline category. Through a joint venture subsidiary, Courtship Wines, Health Advance Inc is launching CBD infused beverages and other products. Additional joint ventures have been announced and are under development. Health Advance Inc is organizing these initiatives in part with external organizations, including Winning Brands Corporation, in a strategic consulting role.

CONTACT:

Larry McLachlin, President

Health Advance, Inc

9131 Keele Street, Suite A4

Vaughan, Ontario L4K 0G7

(705) 733-7098

[email protected], www.Twitter.com/HADVPresident #CBDWineBeverage

SOURCE: Health Advance

