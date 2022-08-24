ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company", is pleased to announce the addition of Thom Hazaert to its Board of Directors.

Thom Hazaert, an entertainment industry icon, who has participated in deals valued over $300 million USD within the music and film industries, was recently appointed to the Company's Board to take a more active position in the Company's growth strategy as Chief Revenue Director and Director of A&R.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Hazaert has, over the past 30 years, been a Music Journalist, Record Producer, Label Executive, Radio Personality, Artist Manager and Talent Agent. His work includes marketing and management for many iconic Rock acts including Limp Bizkit, Staind, Def Leppard, Korn, Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, Papa Roach, and more. He has also been involved in marketing on major studio films and soundtracks including Saw 3, Stigmata, and Rock Star.

Mr. Hazaert's work was also influential in the early advent of viral marketing as an independent consultant for record labels including Warner Bros. Records, Flip Records, Interscope Records, Hollywood Records, and Jive Records. You can learn more from Mr. Hazaert's Wikipedia page here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thom_Hazaert

As a long-time friend of Bill Manspeaker, the subject of the Company's documentary currently under development, Mr. Hazaert also brings a unique perspective to negotiations with networks on that project specifically. The Company has engaged in talks with Executives affiliated with Morgan Creek Entertainment, Blackhall Studios, Blumhouse Productions and HBO Max. The lowest figures discussed, being $5mm USD upfront with revenue share that could exceed $20mm USD on that project alone. Proposals to present a package of films have also been discussed which could triple current revenue projections for the Company.

Mr. Hazaert, as the Founder of THC Films, has also produced with Red Shirt Pictures for Shout!Factory and Iron Alley Films developing special features for Wes Craven's The People Under The Stairs, Army of Darkness, Tales From the Crypt Demon Knight and Bordello of Blood. Through these relationships, the Company intends to leverage opportunities to develop additional projects. You can learn more from Mr. Hazaert's IMDb here: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5548183/

As Director of A&R for Seven Arts Music, Mr. Hazaert has identified several notable music acts that are currently between labels that the Company is negotiating with to revise its record label roster. Developing new music with known artists is projected to generate an additional $10 million USD over the next 5 years. The first album Mr. Hazaert will oversee will be producing alongside of Bill Manspeaker on the Green Jelly album that is expected to be released in conjunction with the Manspeaker documentary.

Seven Arts management believes Mr. Hazaert's appointment comes at pivotal time as the Company moves into projected ongoing revenue generation and has taken steps toward auditing its financials with the intent of up-list in the near term.

Stated Seven Arts' Director, Thom Hazaert: "I'm very excited to move into this position with Seven Arts. I've known the Company's CEO, Jason Black, for many years and believe our combined focus and talents, in addition to the relationships I've built over 30 years, will take the Company to the next level." You can learn more from Mr. Hazaert's LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/thomhazaert

About: Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. is multi-media company developing a diverse portfolio of intellectual properties in the film and music industries.

