According to the All-in-One Guru Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, four stocks that the late Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Management and his tiger cub firms agree on as of the second quarter are Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial), Uber Technologies Inc. ( UBER, Financial), Coinbase Global Inc. ( COIN, Financial) and Freshworks Inc. ( FRSH, Financial).

A roaring hedge fund performance

The late Robertson founded Tiger Management in 1980 with approximately $8 million and turned it into over $22 billion in the late 1990s, producing some of the best records among hedge fund investors during the period. Reports suggest the compounded return to Robertson’s shareholders was approximately 32%, helping him receive titles like the “father of the hedge fund” and “wizard of Wall Street.”

Several tiger cubs learned from the master

During his active years, Robertson mentored several younger investors, dubbed "tiger cubs," including Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) of Tiger Global Management, Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) of Maverick Capital, Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) of Coatue Asset Management, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) of Viking Global Investors LP, Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) of Lone Pine Capital and Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) of Joho Capital. Most of the tiger cub firms apply Tiger Management’s long-short investing strategy, in which one takes positions in the high-performing stocks and shorts the low-performing stocks.

As such, the tiger cub firms’ second-quarter 13F equity portfolios may contain holdings that are also in Tiger Management’s second-quarter 13F equity portfolio. The All-in-One Screener listed several stocks that Tiger Management and at least one of the tiger cub firms both own.

The firm today

Robertson shut down his hedge fund in 2000 as investors rode the dot-com bubble. Tiger Management now manages internal funds only.

As of June, Tiger Management’s $227 million 13F equity portfolio contains 13 stocks, with five new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 26%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are technology, communication services and financial services, representing 21.17%, 15.15% and 11.52% of the equity portfolio.

Investors should be aware that 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Microsoft

Tiger Management owns 104,100 shares of Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial), giving the position 11.78% equity portfolio weight.

Shares of Microsoft averaged $271.99 during the second quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.90.

The Redmond, Washington-based software giant has a GF Score of 98 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth and a rank of 8 out of 10 for financial strength and momentum despite the GF Value ranking just 7 out of 10.

All six tiger cub firms also own shares of Microsoft, with Coleman’s Tiger Global Management and Mandel’s Lone Pine leading the streak with 5,158,178 shares and 3,481,673 shares. The holdings occupy 11.11% and 8.43% of the respective equity portfolios.

The combined weight in Microsoft among all tiger cub firms is approximately 65%.

Uber

Tiger Management owns 59,976 shares of Uber ( UBER, Financial), giving the position 0.54% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $26.69 during the second quarter.

GuruFocus’ GF Value Line labeled the San Francisco-based rideshare company a possible value trap based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.46 and a rank of just 4 out of 10 for financial strength, profitability and momentum.

Based on the above low ranks, Uber has a GF Score of 66 out of 100.

Four of the tiger cub firms own shares of Uber, led by Viking Global’s 16,583,623 shares and Coatue Management’s 10,183,900 shares. The combined weight in Uber among all tiger cub firms is approximately 6.7%.

Coinbase

Tiger Management purchased 16,079 shares of Coinbase ( COIN, Financial), giving the position 0.33% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $96.68 during the second quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based cryptocurrency exchange company has a GF Score of 24 out of 100 based on a rank of 4 out of 10 for financial strength and profitability. Despite this, the stock does not have enough data to compute a growth rank, a GF Value rank or a momentum rank and thus, the GF Score may give an incomplete picture of the stock’s potential.

Coleman’s Tiger Global Management also has a holding in Coinbase.

Freshworks

Tiger Management purchased 55,808 shares of Freshworks ( FRSH, Financial), giving the position 0.32% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $15.60 during the second quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based software as a service company has a GF Score of 22 out of 100 based on a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 1 out of 10. Despite this, the stock does not have enough data to compute a growth rank, a GF Value rank or a momentum rank and thus, the GF Score may give an incomplete picture of the stock’s potential.

Coleman’s Tiger Global also has a holding in Freshworks.