Alnylam+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY) the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today the appointment of Elliott Sigal, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Sigal brings decades of senior leadership and board experience at biopharmaceutical companies. He served as Chief Scientific Officer and President of R&D for Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) and as a director on the company’s board. During his tenure at BMS, he was instrumental in building the company’s leading research position in immuno-oncology. Under his leadership, 14 new medicines came to market in multiple therapeutic areas including cardiometabolic disease, infectious disease, inflammatory disease, neuroscience and oncology.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elliott to our Board at an especially important and exciting time in our Company’s history. As a deeply accomplished leader, Elliott will bring valuable experience to Alnylam and our Board as we continue to advance our RNAi therapeutics to transform the lives of patients afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need,” said Yvonne Greenstreet, MBChB, Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam. “We look forward to his contributions in the years ahead.”

“Alnylam has revolutionized RNAi as a new class of medicines that improve patients’ lives,” said Dr. Sigal. “I am excited to join the Company at this critical inflection point and to work with the Board and management as we continue to grow the company’s commercial portfolio and advance its RNAi therapeutic pipeline.”

Dr. Sigal currently serves as co-chair of the Scientific Advisory Board for Amgen, Inc. and as a senior advisor to the healthcare team of New Enterprise Associates. He is a member of the Board of Directors for the public biotechnology companies Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. and Surface Oncology, Inc., as well as the private companies Tessera Therapeutics and Affinia Therapeutics Inc. Prior Board positions include Spark Therapeutics, Inc. from 2014 to 2019, Mead Johnson Nutrition from 2009 to 2017 and BMS from 2011 to 2013.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding 20 years ago, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), OXLUMO® (lumasiran), AMVUTTRA™ (vutrisiran), and Leqvio® (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partner, Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including multiple product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at %40Alnylam, on LinkedIn, or on Instagram.

Alnylam Forward Looking Statements

Various statements in this release concerning Alnylam's future expectations, plans and prospects, including, without limitation, Alnylam’s views with respect to its aspiration to become a leading biotech company and the planned achievement of its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy, constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and future plans may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation: the direct or indirect impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic or any future pandemic on Alnylam’s business, results of operations and financial condition and the effectiveness or timeliness of Alnylam’s efforts to mitigate the impact of the pandemic; the potential impact of the recent leadership transition on Alnylam’s ability to attract and retain talent and to successfully execute on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy; Alnylam's ability to discover and develop novel drug candidates and delivery approaches and successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its product candidates; the pre-clinical and clinical results for its product candidates, including patisiran and vutrisiran; actions or advice of regulatory agencies and Alnylam’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its product candidates, including patisiran and vutrisiran, as well as favorable pricing and reimbursement; successfully launching, marketing and selling its approved products globally; delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of its product candidates or its marketed products; obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property; Alnylam’s ability to successfully expand the indication for ONPATTRO, AMVUTTRA or OXLUMO in the future; Alnylam's ability to manage its growth and operating expenses through disciplined investment in operations and its ability to achieve a self-sustainable financial profile in the future without the need for future equity financing; Alnylam’s ability to maintain strategic business collaborations; Alnylam's dependence on third parties for the development and commercialization of certain products, including Novartis, Sanofi, Regeneron and Vir; the outcome of litigation; the potential impact of current and the risk of future government investigations; and unexpected expenditures; as well as those risks more fully discussed in the “Risk Factors” filed with Alnylam's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in its other SEC filings. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Alnylam's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Alnylam explicitly disclaims any obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005664/en/