The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (the “Company”), today announced the Company’s participation in Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference. Satish Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer and President and Jeff Miller, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to conduct a fireside chat discussion on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at investor.containerstore.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the discussion.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading specialty retailer of storage and organization products and solutions and custom spaces – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.

