CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Amlan International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri of America, announced participation at the China Dairy Expo 2022 to expand dairy opportunities in China and support the demand for high-quality milk. The expo, organized by the Dairy Association of China (DAC), is to be held on September 5-7, 2022, in Ji’Nan, China, and is the largest dairy production event in China with an expected attendance of 60,000 and more than 600 companies.



“China has one of the fastest-growing dairy industries in the world, and Amlan is working with producers to help increase milk production by tackling mycotoxin challenges and optimizing gut health. Calibrin-Z is a proven biotoxin binder that can help improve reproductive performance and meet consumers’ demands for healthier, clean dairy options,” says Harold Zhou, Regional Operations Director for China.

China is the second largest producer of fresh milk in Asia and fourth worldwide. With production efficiency gains, China can expect to see consequential production growth in 2022. This successful dairy consumption is believed to be due to the rise in health and wellness awareness in China. As producers work to meet the increased demand for high-quality milk, effective natural products like Amlan’s broad spectrum biotoxin binder Calibrin-Z are sought out by protein producers to improve animal performance.

Backed by more than 80 years of mineral science expertise, Calibrin-Z is an all-natural single-ingredient feed additive with distinct mineral properties and a proprietary thermal processing technique that enables it to bind pathogenic bacteria and the toxins they produce, as well as polar and nonpolar mycotoxins. The product has been proven to improve herd performance and maximize profitability. It works by mitigating the enteric disease challenges that lead to abortions and decreased milk yield.

“Leveraging Amlan’s all-natural feed additive Calibrin-Z helps with the adsorption of bacterial toxins and mycotoxins in the animal’s intestine to optimize gut health. This helps producers improve reproductive performance, yield, and milk quality for improved economics of production,” states Michael Hua, Regional Technical Service Manager.

Amlan sales and technical service team will connect with expo attendees and share new in vivo dairy performance research that supports livestock performance and increased milk production.

More information on the China Dairy Expo can be found at http://expo.dac.org.cn/

Company Information

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

