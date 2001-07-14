Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer apparel, intimates, and accessories brand in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (877) 407-9208 or (201) 493-6784 for international callers, conference ID 13731887. The conference call will also be webcast live at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.torrid.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until September 14, 2022. To access the telephone replay please dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, conference ID 13731887. A replay of the webcast will also be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call on the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.torrid.com.

About Torrid

Torrid is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America targeting the 25- to 40-year old woman who is curvy and wears sizes 10 to 30. Torrid is focused on fit and offers high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories.

