Fort Washington, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, in June appointed Nicole Conniff as Vice President of Marketing & Leasing. Conniff brings more than 25 years of combined experience with public and private companies to her role with the firm.

“We are thrilled to introduce Nicole’s distinguished experience as a visionary, results-oriented marketing trailblazer to our firm,” said Charles Elliott, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “She has a proven track-record of helping build companies and increase their revenue with her keen eye for identifying organizational gaps and filling them with optimal solutions that support strategic goals.”

As Vice President of Marketing & Leasing, Conniff is responsible for driving increased visibility and recognition of the division’s brand. In her role, she leads the firm’s team responsible for brand management, lead generation, leasing performance, customer experience, public relations, and corporate communications.

“I could not be more excited for this new chapter of my career with Toll Brothers Apartment Living,” said Conniff. “To join the growing Apartment Living division of a firm with such a sterling reputation, I am highly motivated to lead our marketing and leasing teams to achieve our strategic goals and deliver consistent results through exceptional strategic planning, collaboration across all functional areas, comprehensive customer experience management, and proven marketing tactics.”

Prior to joining Toll Brothers Apartment Living in 2022, Conniff was the Vice President of Marketing at Tricon Residential, where she led the Company's customer experience, branding, marketing, and leasing efforts to launch, scale, and optimize its international platform across the United States and Canada, helping to grow the portfolio from 6,500 to 40,000 homes over seven years. She was previously Vice President of Marketing at Irvine Company, where she was responsible for marketing more than 55,000 apartment units within 130 apartment communities throughout California, and successfully launching 57 brand new apartment communities. Before entering the real estate industry, she worked at Ford Motor Company where she held a variety of positions as part of the Company’s prestigious executive leadership program, ultimately serving as the company’s National Director of Marketing for the Lincoln Division. In addition to her work in public and private companies, she was previously an adjunct instructor at Chapman University where she taught marketing and advertising.

Conniff holds an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and a BBA from Emory University. She served as the chairwoman of the marketing and communications committee for the National Rental Home Council, as well as the advisory board for Zillow, where she provided advice and counsel on future products and services for the real estate industry.





About Toll Brothers Apartment Living®

Toll Brothers Apartment Living is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (: TOL), an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2022, NMHC ranked Toll Brothers Apartment Living the 11th largest apartment developer in the United States. Today, the firm has developed nearly 8,500 units, has nearly 4,500 units under management, and controls a national pipeline of more than 20,500 units. For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.





# # #

Attachment