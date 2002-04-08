ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James Financial, Inc. (: RJF) today reported selected operating data for July 2022, in an effort to provide timely information to investors about monthly developments in certain key performance metrics. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.

“Client assets increased over the preceding month driven by equity market appreciation and strong advisor retention and recruiting across our multiple affiliation options,” said Chair and CEO Paul Reilly. “As previously disclosed, clients’ domestic cash sweep balances declined in July due to quarterly fee payments and cash sorting activity. In the Capital Markets segment, fixed income brokerage and investment banking revenues remained subdued in July, although the M&A pipeline is healthy.”

Selected Key Metrics





As of % change from $ in billions July 31,

2022 July 31,

2021 June 30,

2022 July 31,

2021 June 30,

2022 Client assets under administration $ 1,189.3 $ 1,180.4 $ 1,125.3 1% 6% Private Client Group assets under administration $ 1,131.8 $ 1,117.7 $ 1,068.8 1% 6% Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts $ 643.0 $ 627.3 $ 606.7 3% 6% Financial assets under management $ 192.4 $ 194.4 $ 182.4 (1)% 5% Bank loans, net $ 42.3 $ 24.5 $ 41.8 73% 1% Clients’ domestic cash sweep balances $ 72.6 $ 63.0 $ 75.8 15% (4)%

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,600 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.19 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.