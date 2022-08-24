Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Match Group to Present at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

12 minutes ago
DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2022

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that Gary Swidler, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 7th at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/events.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Hinge®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs, PlentyOfFish®, OurTime®, Azar®, Hakuna Live, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

