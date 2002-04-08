NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (“”Fulgent” or the “Company”) ( FLGT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Fulgent and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 4, 2022, Fulgent released its second quarter 2022 financial results, disclosing, among other items, that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting an investigation into certain reports for 2018 through the first quarter of 2020. The disclosure followed the Company’s receipt of a civil investigative demand issued by the U.S. Department of Justice “related to its investigation of allegations of medically unnecessary laboratory testing, improper billing for laboratory testing, and remuneration received or provided in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law.”

On this news, Fulgent’s stock price fell $11.02 per share, or 17.29%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $52.72 per share on August 8, 2022.

