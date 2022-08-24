CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 78 stocks valued at a total of $130.00Mil. The top holdings were IJH(11.10%), IJR(5.31%), and EFA(5.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 4,832-share investment in NAS:ATVI. Previously, the stock had a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.83 during the quarter.

On 08/24/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $79.28 per share and a market cap of $62.02Bil. The stock has returned -2.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-book ratio of 3.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.71 and a price-sales ratio of 8.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 4,784 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.

On 08/24/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $63.7 per share and a market cap of $45.18Bil. The stock has returned -17.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

The guru established a new position worth 1,637 shares in NYSE:MAA, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $186.32 during the quarter.

On 08/24/2022, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc traded for a price of $176.96 per share and a market cap of $20.43Bil. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-book ratio of 3.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.01 and a price-sales ratio of 11.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 17,078-share investment in NYSE:T. Previously, the stock had a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.91 during the quarter.

On 08/24/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.01 per share and a market cap of $128.34Bil. The stock has returned -5.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-book ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK bought 7,354 shares of ARCA:IAU for a total holding of 168,438. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.59.

On 08/24/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $33.27 per share and a market cap of $27.94Bil. The stock has returned -3.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 5.99.

