SCHMIDT P J INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

W62 N570 WASHINGTON AVE CEDARBURG, WI 53012

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 172 stocks valued at a total of $458.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.79%), SNDR(6.77%), and MSFT(5.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SCHMIDT P J INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SCHMIDT P J INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 155,712 shares. The trade had a 3.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.25.

On 08/24/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.24 per share and a market cap of $82.53Bil. The stock has returned -11.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SCHMIDT P J INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 105,795 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 2,226,760. The trade had a 2.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 08/24/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $114.7 per share and a market cap of $1,489.89Bil. The stock has returned -19.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-book ratio of 5.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.91 and a price-sales ratio of 5.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 214,439 shares in NAS:IGSB, giving the stock a 2.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.69 during the quarter.

On 08/24/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.57 per share and a market cap of $21.48Bil. The stock has returned -5.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 648,544-share investment in ARCA:PGX. Previously, the stock had a 1.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.43 during the quarter.

On 08/24/2022, Invesco Preferred ETF traded for a price of $12.55 per share and a market cap of $5.50Bil. The stock has returned -13.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Preferred ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a price-book ratio of 0.66.

The guru established a new position worth 268,625 shares in ARCA:BAB, giving the stock a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.78 during the quarter.

On 08/24/2022, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $27.3 per share and a market cap of $1.84Bil. The stock has returned -16.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.