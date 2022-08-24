Cordatus Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10 N. STATE ST NEWTOWN, PA 18940

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 135 stocks valued at a total of $214.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.08%), AAPL(5.08%), and USMV(1.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 98,318-share investment in ARCA:SPYG. Previously, the stock had a 2.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.35 during the quarter.

On 08/24/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $58.86 per share and a market cap of $15.98Bil. The stock has returned -11.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a price-book ratio of 7.04.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 31,662 shares. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/24/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $167.53 per share and a market cap of $2,692.33Bil. The stock has returned 12.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-book ratio of 46.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.98 and a price-sales ratio of 7.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 23,079 shares in NAS:TMUS, giving the stock a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.44 during the quarter.

On 08/24/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $145.33 per share and a market cap of $182.25Bil. The stock has returned 1.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 106.09, a price-book ratio of 2.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought 33,140 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 36,364. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.55.

On 08/24/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $90.01 per share and a market cap of $228.02Bil. The stock has returned 19.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-book ratio of 5.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 24,583 shares in NAS:EA, giving the stock a 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.5 during the quarter.

On 08/24/2022, Electronic Arts Inc traded for a price of $125.61 per share and a market cap of $34.93Bil. The stock has returned -11.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Electronic Arts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-book ratio of 4.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

