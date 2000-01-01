In the first part of this book review, I went over my key takeaways from the first nine chapters of Jack Bogle’s “The Little Book of Common Sense Investing,” which go into detail on the reasons why it is so difficult for investors to beat the market average in the long run, regardless of their intelligence or how much they study the businesses in question.

This is the second part of my book review, covering chapters 10 through the end, which outline how investors can get their fair share of market returns.

Yesterday’s winners, tomorrow’s losers

If the best way to get your fair share of stock market returns was to buy yesterday’s winners, then we would expect investing in the top-rated hedge funds and the most overpriced stocks to provide superior results going forward.

However, analyzing the stock market and the hedge fund industry as a whole, Bogle documented an overwhelming amount of evidence showing a trend of reversion to the mean. Yesterday’s winners are tomorrow’s losers; in almost every case, the outperformance of years past turned out to be more related to luck rather than the skill of portfolio managers.

“In 2016, over 150 percent of net investor cash flow went to funds rated four or five stars by Morningstar, the statistical service most broadly used by investors in evaluating fund returns,” Bogle observed. “These ‘star ratings’ are based on a composite of a fund’s record over the previous three-, five-, and 10-year periods.”

This is a heavy bias to the short term, which goes to show just how few investment firms have survived in the long run, and again, past success does not really mean anything for future results.

“According to a 2014 study by the Wall Street Journal, only 14 percent of five-star funds in 2004 still held that rating a decade later. Approximately 36 percent of those original five-star funds dropped one star, and the remaining 50 percent dropped to three or fewer stars.”

Bogle quoted Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman’s 2013 book “Thinking, Fast and Slow” for an explanation as to why humans have so much trouble truly believing in the principle of reversion to the mean, despite historical data proving it true:

“[O]ur mind is strongly biased toward causal explanations and does not deal well with 'mere statistics.' When our attention is called to an event, associative memory will look for its cause… but they [causal explanations] will be wrong because the truth is that regression to the mean has an explanation but does not have a cause.”

Instead of investing with hedge funds or choosing stocks themselves, many investors seek out investment advisors to help them beat the market. Investment advisors can help avoid some common pitfalls like chasing past performance, and they can help clients set up things like retirement funds and college funds for children, which is valuable advice for those who are not financially savvy.

However, it is important to keep in mind that investment advisors are also part of the system taking a slice of the pie from overall market returns. It is thus often in their best interests to encourage active trading and short-term mindsets, particularly if they are employed by brokers.

“A study by a research team led by two Harvard Business School professors concluded that between 1996 and 2002, ‘the underperformance of broker-channel funds (funds managed by the salesman’s employer) relative to funds sold through the direct channel (purchased directly by investors) cost investors approximately $9 billion per year,’” Bogle notes.

Because they tend to chase market trends and encourage frequent trading, “The weighted average return of equity funds held by investors who relied on advisers (excluding all charges paid up front or at the time of redemption) averaged just 2.9 percent per year, compared with 6.6 percent earned by investors who took charge of their own affairs.”

It is all too common for brokers to rack up huge profits by selling trendy funds to investors. The better they market their funds and promise market-beating returns, the higher their profits, regardless of how well the funds actually perform.

Bogle thus concludes that while investment advisors may be able to help some of their clients avoid common market pitfalls and perform better than the average hedge fund investor, this is not certain and depends largely on the motivations of who is paying the advisor in question. And on average, advisor-recommended funds tend to underperform directly purchased equity funds.

Profiting from simplicity

If you cannot find the needle in the haystack, then do not look for the needle – just buy the haystack.

Bogle recommends holding low-cost index funds that track the stock market, keeping in mind that costs matter, reversion to the mean is inevitable and chasing outperformers is futile as a long-term strategy (and can often backfire).

To demonstrate the importance of prioritizing costs when choosing index funds to invest in, Bogle used the first two index funds as an example: the Vanguard 500 Index Fund, created in 1975, and the Wells Fargo Equity Index Fund, formed in 1984. Both were based on the S&P 500, but the expense ratio of the Wells Fargo index was higher, and in the 33 years from 1984 until Bogle conducted his study, this led to the Vanguard fund being 27% higher than its Wells Fargo counterpart.

Since reversion to the mean is inevitable, that means betting on individual sectors will never be anything more than betting, and betting is a loser’s game because the gambler is not the one that owns the cards. You might win sometimes, but this can quickly be wiped out by subsequent losses.

With Bogle spending the entire book striking down common myths of how investors can easily beat the market, it may seem like outperforming the market is an impossible chore that always carries the risk of backfiring. However, there is one tried and true way to get ahead of the pack in the simplest way possible, and that is by stepping up and buying more of the market during market downturns:

“It may not be as exciting as gambling, but owning the traditional stock market index fund at rock-bottom cost is the ultimate strategy.”

Wolves in sheep’s clothing

Bogle dedicates a chapter each to why bonds, exchange-traded funds and “market-beating index funds” can sometimes be wolves in sheep’s clothing for investors.

Bonds are also subject to the rules of humble arithmetic. In fact, they are much more forcefully subject to these rules than stocks are. While many different factors may impact the ups and downs of the stock markets, there is really only one thing that dominates bond returns, and that is the prevailing level of interest rates.

The managers of fixed-income funds cannot really do anything to influence rates. This greatly simplifies the bond market and keeps the costs of investing in bonds low, which is a positive. However, while annual returns on bonds have averaged 5.3% since 1900 and 8.0% since 1974, Bogle estimates that in the coming decade, bond yields will likely be around just 3.1% - much lower than stocks.

Why is this? Naturally, it is because interest rates are so incredibly low these days compared to the '70s. Even if this is the case, Bogle still sees value in bonds because, at various times in the past, they have provided better returns than stocks. In the 117 years following 1900, bonds outperformed stocks in 42 years.

Bonds also reduce the volatility of portfolios, which can be valuable protection in market declines. Though it is important to keep in mind that bonds vary in riskiness, and higher yields generally means higher risks of bankruptcy in the underlying company.

Moving on to exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, Bogle characterizes these securities as short-term trading vehicles disguised as pseudo index funds. He holds this opinion for the same reason why he believes betting on individual sectors is an unproductive strategy.

To be clear, Bogle still says ETFs that track the broader stock market, and which the investor is willing to hold for the long term, can indeed perform like indexes. However, actively trading in and out of ETFs centered around trendy investing ideas is just like doing the same with individual stocks.

And then there are index funds that claim to be better than other index funds. Success breeds competition, and due to the success of the index fund industry, there naturally arose index funds attempting to beat the herd of other index funds.

The most logical way in which index funds can compete is by reducing their expense ratios and other costs for investors. However, this is not exactly a strategy every index fund wants to follow, since it is a race to the bottom.

The other way index fund managers try to improve returns is through active management strategies. Marketing these strategies allows them to justify charging higher fees, though naturally, they run into the same issues that hedge funds face.

What is the best asset allocation strategy?

The last few chapters of the book focus on the optimal asset allocation strategy.

Quoting heavily from Benjamin Graham’s books and interviews, Bogle highlights that the rare success of some institutional fund managers comes down to making a business out of it, just like Graham and his student Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) did. Their direct involvement in the business world allowed them to negotiate business deals that propelled their investment returns beyond what retail investors could reasonably expect to achieve, absent an insane amount of luck.

In light of this, the goal of most investors should be to get their fair share of market returns, not to beat the market. Depending on their unique situations and viewpoints, there are four strategic decisions investors need to make when deciding on their asset allocation strategies:

1) Stock/bond allocations – how much of your portfolio do you want to allocate to stocks, and how much to bonds? This is more personal and based on risk-reward appetite.

2) Fixed ratio or variable ratio – should you periodically rebalance your portfolio to keep your original stock-bond percentages (fixed ratio) or allow them to change over time (variable ratio)? Bogle notes that less rebalancing typically is more profitable.

3) Tactical allocation – should you change your stock-bond allocations depending on prevailing market conditions? Bogle again adopts a less is more viewpoint here, recommending keeping the same allocations despite changing market conditions.

4) Active versus passive index funds – considering Bogle has spent the entire book providing evidence for the superiority of passive trading strategies over active ones, his recommendation is clear.

In summary, the most reliable way for investors to get their fair share of market returns is to invest in low-cost index funds providing access to the stock markets as a whole. The easiest ways to improve returns further, without taking on additional risk, are to buy more when stock prices decline and to look for the index funds with the lowest costs.

In order to truly outperform the market, an investor would need to either be consistently lucky or make a business out of investing (which would likely require a lifelong career choice). Even for those that make a career out of investing, it would pay to heed Bogle’s statistical evidence and warnings on why outperforming the market is so difficult.