Today, Oscar Mayer debuts the first-ever “Cold Dog,” a bun-derfully odd and surprisingly delicious frozen pop flavored like the beloved Oscar Mayer wiener. Stemming from Oscar Mayer’s “Stupid or Genius” campaign – focused on all the wonderfully odd ways to enjoy the iconic wiener beyond grilling – the Cold Dog sparked a sizzling social+media+debate. While a cold hot dog may be polarizing, tens of thousands of fans relished the idea of a hot dog-flavored frozen pop and crowned the Cold Dog “genius,” so the brand made it a reality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005759/en/

Oscar Mayer debuts NEW Cold Dog, a bun-derfully odd and surprisingly delicious frozen pop, flavored like the beloved Oscar Mayer wiener. (Photo: Business Wire)

Oscar Mayer, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, is teaming up with Popbar%26reg%3B, a premium frozen desserts company known for handcrafted gelato on-a-stick to create the Cold Dog, boasting both refreshing and smokey, umami notes of Oscar Mayer’s iconic wiener -- all topped with a signature swirl of “mustard.” Now available for just $2.00 at select Popbar locations, hot dog lovers can taste the frank-tastic new invention in Long Beach, New York City, Alpharetta-Atlanta and New Orleans while supplies last.

“After the overwhelming fan excitement for our beloved Cold Dog, it was a no-brainer to make this hot dog-inspired frozen pop a reality,” said Anne Field, Head of North American Brand Communications, Oscar Mayer. “For more than 130 years, Oscar Mayer has been sparking smiles and bringing levity into everyday moments, and we are thrilled to bring fans another wonderfully odd way to enjoy our iconic wiener while beating the summer heat.”

In celebration of the “genius” Cold Dog’s debut, Oscar Mayer’s iconic 27-foot hot dog on wheels dons an icy makeover to sample Cold Dogs. Fittingly outfitted as a frozen pop truck, the Wienermobile features frosted windows, icicle-inspired decorations and more as it travels the hot dog highways to popular summertime destinations in NYC and the Jersey Shore now through August 27.

For more information on the Cold Dog and where to meat-up with the Wienermobile this week, visit OscarMayer.com and Oscar Mayer on Instagram.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005759/en/