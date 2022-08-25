The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as retained as part of the law of England and Wales. Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Partnership deepened with new one-year Official Samsung TV Partner contract

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Guild Esports ( LSE:GILD, Financial)(OTCQB:GULDF), a global teams organisation and lifestyle brand, is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its partnership with Samsung with a new sponsorship agreement as well as the renewal of an existing deal.

The new sponsorship deal concerns Samsung's TV/AV division and appoints it as the Company's Official TV partner for the U.K. and Ireland for a one-year period with immediate effect. Samsung will supply Neo QLED TVs for Guild's Academy, pro-players and content streamers, along with televisions for rooms in the Company's London headquarters.

Separately, Samsung Display has also exercised an option to extend an existing sponsorship deal with Guild by another year. The original deal was first announced on 21 June 2021, naming Samsung as the Company's Official Display Partner.

The combined value of the two deals amounts to six figures in pounds sterling, of which over 75% will be payable in GBP and the remainder as value in kind for which Samsung will be providing its state-of-the-art products.

Kal Hourd, Chief Executive at Guild Esports, said: "Samsung has been a fantastic partner over the past 12 months and we are delighted that they are deepening our partnership with a new sponsorship deal for their globally-admired television brand as well as an extension of our existing relationship. This is a resounding validation of Guild's reach and value proposition by a world-class consumer brand, and we look forward to collaborating with them even more closely to deliver to our young and engaged esports audience.

"Guild and Samsung both share the same vision for the future of esports and this partnership reaffirms our joint commitment to providing best-in-class technology and infrastructure which are essential for the development of esports players at every level and the wider gaming community."

Dan Hastings, VP, TV/AV, Samsung Electronics said: "Samsung TV's deliver a unique gaming experience, with state-of-the-art AI processors delivering brilliant picture quality, Quantum Dot technology producing naturally bright and colourful images, leading HDR brightness to see every detail in the game, best-in-class 144Hz refresh rates that eliminate lag for an ultra-smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos for amazing surround sound - these TV's offer the next-gen gaming experience with incredible sound and picture quality."

About Guild Esports:

Guild Esports PLC is a global fan-focused team organisation and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. Our in-house training academy aims to attract and nurture the best esports talent, and our goal is to provide the ultimate entertainment experience alongside a distinctive lifestyle brand authentic to the esports community worldwide. Guild is led by an experienced management team of esports veterans and co-owned by David Beckham. The Company is headquartered in the UK and its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: GILD) and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States (ticker: GULDF). Please visit www.guildesports.com for more information.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at https://news.samsung.com/uk/

