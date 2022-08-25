Suspension of Shares Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focused on CBD health and wellness solutions, gives an update regarding the suspension of its shares by the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE").

As part of an ongoing confidential AQSE investigation following the suspension of its shares on 3 May 2022 due to the resignation of its Corporate Advisor, the Company announces that it has reached a settlement with AQSE on the contents of a Disciplinary Notice by the AQSE as a result of its confidential investigation. The Company has also agreed to a Settlement Agreement with the AQSE which includes publication of the Disciplinary Notice and a fine for breach of the AQSE Rulebook.

The fine is in the amount of £100,000 and the AQSE has offered a discount for early settlement, and the Company has agreed to pay the sum of £70,000 to AQSE to resolve this matter.

The AQSE Disciplinary Notice and findings of the confidential investigation can be found on the following link; https://www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange/rules-and-regulations/market-notices/

As a consequence of the settlement, Love Hemp can progress discussions with its proposed new AQSE Advisor and expects to update the market shortly on the timing of when the trading suspension will be lifted.

The Company will make an announcement in the near future in respect of the shares referred to in its announcement of 3 May 2022.

Graham Mullis, Chairman of Love Hemp Group commented:

"On behalf of the Board, we regret that Love Hemp has found itself in this position however I am pleased the Company has been able to resolve the situation with AQSE and looks forward to appointing a new Corporate Advisor and lifting the trading suspension shortly. The Company has strengthened its Board, improved governance and controls and takes its responsibilities seriously as a publicly traded company. I would like to thank shareholders for their patience during this period and I very much look forward to communicating in due course the exciting plans the Company has for building shareholder value."

