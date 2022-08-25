Key Highlights

Positive first-half performance; further growth in sales & EBITDA

Margin ahead despite significant inflationary headwinds

Reflecting the resilience of our business & our integrated solutions strategy

Year-to-date acquisition spend $2.8bn including Barrette Outdoor Living

Efficient & disciplined reallocation of $3.8bn Building Envelope divestment

Strong & flexible balance sheet; significant optionality for future value creation

Increasing cash returns; interim dividend +4% & ongoing share buybacks

Full-year EBITDA to be c. $5.5bn (2021: $5.0bn) in a challenging cost environment

Summary Financials1 H1 2022 Change Sales $ 15.0bn +14 % EBITDA $ 2.2bn +21 % EBITDA Margin 14.7 % +90bps EPS ($) $ 1.21 +36 %

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive, said today:

"CRH has delivered another strong performance with further growth in sales, EBITDA and margin despite a challenging and volatile cost environment. This performance reflects the continued execution of our integrated and sustainable solutions strategy. Looking ahead, despite some continued cost headwinds, the strength of our balance sheet and resilience of our business leaves us well positioned to deliver superior value for all our stakeholders."

1Current and prior year trading information is presented on a continuing operations basis, excluding the results of the Building Envelope business which was divested in April 2022 and has been classified as a discontinued operation.

