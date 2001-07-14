dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Chief Program Development and Innovation Officer of Verra signed an agreement engaging Earthood Services Private Limited (Earthood”) to provide independent third-party verification services related to dynaCERT’s application under Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard (“VCS”) programme.

In summary, dynaCERT and Verra have achieved the following steps in regard to dynaCERT’s Carbon Credit initiatives:

dynaCERT Inc., the developer under the VCS programme, pursuant to the VCS rules of Verra, has, prepared the methodology submission and documentation and completed Step 1 as set out in Verra’s methodology process.

Verra has conducted its stakeholder consultation with the public as set out in Step 3 of its approval process which was completed after proposals were submitted.

As Step 4 of Verra’s approval process, Verra contracted with a Verra approved Validator to provide services in respect of the “Validation of the Methodology” in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the agreement and the VCS Rules.

dynaCERT, Earthhood, Verra and, dynaCERT’s consultant, International Environmental Partners Limited are now currently engaged in completing the VCS process with a view to dynaCERT’s Carbon Credits achieving Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard.

Dr. Kaviraj Singh, Managing Director of Earthood, stated, “It is a pleasure to be associated with dynaCERT through Verra for this methodology validation. We will put in our absolute best efforts to review the methodology as proposed and come up with quality results. If done right, we believe that this could be a game changer for the sector and we are looking forward to finishing this assessment in quick time, as we understand that this has been much awaited.”

Archit Srivastava, General Manager, Strategic Business of Earthood, stated, “Having done several such assignments with Verra on the front of methodology validations, I am confident that Earthood will carry out a just assessment with transparency and accuracy. We have been known in the carbon markets for delivering many ‘first-of-its-kind’ projects, and this one is another opportunity to retain and enhance the brand image that Earthood has built over the years.”

Monika Wojcik, CEO of Global Environmental Partners, dynaCERT’s consultant for the VCS application, stated, “Most sectors can use alternative technologies and processes to reduce the emissions from their operations and supply chains as well as the emissions associated with the products they sell, but some activities are hard to decarbonize. Innovation and policy developments will enable progress and must be developed at speed, but additional solutions to help tackle emissions in the short term are needed. The carbon credits earned by dynaCERT’s users of its HydraGEN™ Technology will help businesses, that are turning to voluntary carbon markets to increase their decarbonization efforts.”

Jim Payne, President and CEO of dynaCERT stated, “dynaCERT is very pleased to have now reached this point where Verra has approved the engagement of Earthood to verify our application under the Verified Carbon Credit Standard and we thank them both for this important milestone. Our HydraLytica™ software collects data on the vehicles with the integrated HydraGEN™ technology. This telematics device software displays fuel savings and carbon emission reports. HydraLytica™ allows truck drivers or vehicle owners to monitor on their computers automatically calculated diesel fuel savings and emission reduction reports with the HydraGEN™ Technology, in real-time. Our Technology is being marketed globally and is designed to offer the benefits of reducing fuel consumption in internal combustion engines. In addition, HydraGEN™ Technology reduces Greenhouse gases (GHG’s) and allows users to significantly lower their Carbon Footprint and contribute to the Net-Zero goals of mankind.”

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, refrigerated trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

